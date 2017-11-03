>
Emmerdale

03/10 - Jai's secret is uncovered

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 3rd October
Wednesday 3rd October
Jai apologises to Rachel and she lets him keep the scan picture. Back at the factory, Nikhil and Rishi arrive and he shoves the scan picture in the desk drawer.
 
Jai later returns after leaving Rishi in charge to find out he's found the scan picture and seen the name Breckle typed on it. Jai is forced to admit he's the father of Rachel's baby and Rishi is furious.
 
Elsewhere, relations are easing between Ashley and Laurel, but this leads to Gabby thinking her family could get back together.
 
Also, Chas and Dan return.



25/09/2012
