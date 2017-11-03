>
03/09 - Kerry and Amy’s relationship hits an all-time low

Monday 3rd September 
Amy's fuming when Kerry admits to stealing the money from Pollard. Kerry explains why and says she's been working hard at the B&B to pay it off. 
 
But just as the pair start to get along, Kerry's ex turns up. When Amy finds out Kerry lied about him beating her, she screams at her to pack her bags. 
 
Later, Andy sees Kerry crying at the bus stop and she manages to persuade him to take her in for the night.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel and Marlon are given a hard time after Paddy exposed their relationship.



