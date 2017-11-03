04/04 - Aaron faces the music

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th April

Aaron makes arrangements as he starts to face the fact that his next couple of yeras could be behind bars.



He heads to find Chas to tell her what’s happened but she’s suspicious of his calm demeanour and goes to Cain looking for answers.

At the same time the Police question Adam about Aaron’s confession and alarm bells start to ring. Meanwhile Cameron wrestles with whether to tell Chas the truth but Debbie’s arrival keeps him from opening his mouth. As Chas goes spare will Cameron be able to keep away from her?

Elsewhere Brenda is delighted when Pollard invites her over for a home-cooked meal.



As they enjoy a meal at ChezPollard, it might be the wine it might just be his cheeky charm, but he manages to get an after dinner delight as he plants one on her, aww.

Elsewhere David puts his foot in it with Alicia; Rachel warns Ali that she better come up with a good excuse for Ruby as to why she hasn’t sorted the divorce.