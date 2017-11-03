04/12 - Marlon and Paddy are caught out

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th December

Rhona assures Brett he won't tell Paddy about what happened, but tells him he should stay somewhere else.



Meanwhile, Paddy and Marlon are asleep in the hotel after a night of drinking beer. When Rhona calls, Paddy doesn't answer but texts to say they're not coming back just yet.



Determined to find out what's going on, Laurel and Rhona head to the hotel and are furious to find the boys tucking into room service.



Rhona and Paddy have a heart-to-heart and agree they need to talk more.



Laurel and Rhona start sniping at each other, before Laurel suddenly bursts into tears and admits she doesn't know if uprooting her family and being with Marlon is the right thing.



In the prison, Chas is shocked to hear her friend Tracey took her own life after receiving a five-year sentence.



Meanwhile, Jimmy offers Cameron £5k to help with Chas' legal fees. When Cameron visits a defeated Chas to tell her, he's wracked with guilt when he sees how terrified she is.