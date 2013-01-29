04/02 - Cameron tries to make things up to Chas | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 4th February

Chas is on the brink of ending things with Cameron as he realises he's got to make it up to her.



Cameron organises a candlelit dinner but Chas is still angry. Cameron apologises and gives her an engagement ring - she is soon won over.



Elsewhere, Debbie's still angry with Cain for beating up Cameron and Zak's adamant he won't stand by and watch her get hurt.



Zak asks Moira to help him get through to Cain and in turn admits he was the one who attacked Cain last winter.



Cain finally opens up to Moira about how he feels but it's too late - she tells him she doesn't want to be with him.



Also, Declan doesn't know what to do as Katie struggles to put on a happy front.