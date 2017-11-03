04/01 - Charity steps up her investigation

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 4th January

Charity is determined to find out what's going on with Jai. She asks a flustered Gennie if she thinks he's been acting strangely.



Rishi warns Jai he needs to work out what he's going to do. When Charity talks to Rishi, he assures her it's the baby issue. She asks Dan and Ali about Jai and Rachel is unnerved when Charity tracks her down for a chat. She offers her money to tell her what's going on - as she's sure cleaners see everything. Rachel says she knows nothing and storms off.



Jai watches on, horrified at what could've been said. He tentatively goes to see Charity, who tells him there's no point in them talking any more is he won't tell her what's wrong.



Elsewhere, Chas is torn about going to Jersey. Bernice overhears the conversation and starts to stir things, asking who will run the pub while she's away. Cameron tries to encourage Chas to go with him at the last minute, but she's staying and she starts to cry.