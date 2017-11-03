04/07 - Ashley's decline rocks the village

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

As Rodney and Edna continue their search for Ashley they get increasingly worried for his safety!



But nothing prepares them for the site they see when they finally find him routing through a bin. When the pair talk, Ashley admits that he has been sleeping rough and Rodney is adamant that he will come and stay with him!

Ashley realises that Rodney isn't going to leave, so he asks him to go and get him a sandwich and waits for him to leave before walking off...



This means that Rodney is forced to return to the village alone and reluctantly breaks the news to Laurel and Sandy, who are both left feeling numb!

Meanwhile, Alicia has a little too much to drink at her hen party while Pollard tells Brenda the truth about the wedding.



Elsewhere, Cameron is full of guilt as he spends his last night with Debbie, while Chas leaves letters for her loved ones and can hardly believe what she is going to do...