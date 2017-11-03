04/06 - Alicia makes arrangements for Justin

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 4th June

Meanwhile at the hospital, Zak tells Dr Makin and Trevor that Cain’s visit has made him realise his family need him but they are not convinced.



Dr Makin reminds him that up until this point he has been avoiding his family. Zak is determined telling them he could sit and talk about the mistakes he has made or he could go home and fix them.



He assures the medics he is ready to return home but Dr Makin believes it is too early but Zak is determined and begs them to give him the chance to try.



Later on Lisa is delighted when she hears that Zak could be coming home but Cain is un-nerved by the idea.



Elsewhere Laurel asks Nicola to have a word with Declan about her overdue rent.

Alicia meets Justin in the Woolpack to tell him that she might be going to prison. But when she explains that she thinks it would be better for Jacob to live with David, Justin isn't having any of it.