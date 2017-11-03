04/05 - Cain is onto Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 4th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Are the signs of guilt beginning to show for Chas?



Debbie asks her to take some clothes to the hospital for Sarah where Chas battles with her emotions when Sarah tells her that Cameron has promised to take her to Disney World when she is better.



At the same time, Cain asks Cameron why he wasn't with Debbie and Sarah yesterday and when he hears Cameron's pathetic excuse he warns him that he's onto him.

Later, Chas is awkward around Cameron, but is distracted when Cain tells the news that Zak only has a few weeks to live. When Chas gets back to the pub, she lashes out at Cameron, but he convinces her that he needs her. In the end, Chas agrees to carry on their affair but insists that Debbie must not find out.

Meanwhile, Lisa is at the end of her tether and tells Zak that he needs to get a second opinion. Zak is agitated further when Lisa says they will have to tell Belle. How on earth is Zak going to get out of this one?

Elsewhere, Katie wonders what's going on when Declan gets a call from a private investigator; while Alicia gets jealous when she thinks Holly is flirting with David.