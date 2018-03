Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 4th October

Carl rings Chas menacingly, warning her he'll tell people about her and Cameron. Carl suggests Chas uses the pub takings to pay him back.



Chas is shaken and visits Cameron, telling him to steal the money as she can't take from Diane. She narrowly avoids seeing Debbie.



Later, Cameron and Chas prepare to rob the pub. Chas tells Diane she'll lock up and pretends to be drunk as she heads for bed. Cameron approaches in the shadows, ready to break in.