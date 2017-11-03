>
Emmerdale
04/10 - Chas and Cameron plan to rob the pub
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 4th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 4th October


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 4th October - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Cameron breaks into the pub, checking no-one has heard anything. Debbie is suspicious of where Cameron was last night.
 
Meanwhile, Chas tells a tearful Diane she didn't lock the money away, still believing Cameron was successful.
 
But as the police arrive, Dan comes downstairs with the box of money. A furious Cameron calls Chas. Fortunately, Jimmy offers to buy Cameron's van.
 
Chas takes the money to Carl and he can't help but show how he feels. Chas soon realises it's not about the money - it's about her and him. When Carl comes to the pub later, she decides to stand up to him.
 
Elsewhere, Carl and Jimmy’s relationship is in tatters.



25/09/2012
