Emmerdale

04/09 - Amy plans her escape from Kerry

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 4th September
SPOILER ALERT

Victoria's angry with Andy and wants Kerry gone. But Andy and Kerry get along well and he invites her to stay another night.
 
At David's shop, Victoria tells Amy that Kerry stayed the night. Kerry interrupts but a cross Amy tells her she doesn't need her as she sees Val as her mum. Kerry's devastated. Amy later tells Val and Pollard she's going to London.
 
Elsewhere, Katie is amused when Robbie flaunts a girl - Cheryl - who looks just like her around the farm - she knows he's trying to wind her up. But his plan backfires and Robbie is the frustrated one in the end.
 
Also, Alex finally realises he has two women on the go. Dur!
 



28/08/2012
