05/12 - Chas makes a shocking decision

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th December

In prison, Chas' solicitor is impatient with her defeatist attitude. He tries to go over her statement but she wants him to leave. After he's gone, Chas looks at the poster about Tracey and heads to her cell, curling up on her bed.



Meanwhile, Jimmy is curious when Cameron takes a call, claiming there's a legal complication. Cameron visits Chas and feels guilty when she tells him she's going to plead guilty and pay for her crime.



Elsewhere, Rhona tells Paddy about Brett making a move on her. Paddy is fuming and tells Brett he's sacked. Rhona assures Paddy there's no reason she'd look at anyone else. But the pair are soon worrying about how they'll cope without a locum.



Also, after a pep talk from Rhona, Laurel tells Marlon how she's really feeling, and Zak and Lisa worry as they reluctantly let Belle go to Gemma's.