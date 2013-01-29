>
Emmerdale

05/02 - Katie pulls out of the Christening | Emmerdale spoilers

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 5th February
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 5th February
Katie's still torn over what to do about the Christening, but she's touched when Declan shows her a gift for Molly.
 
Meanwhile, Andy's worried for Katie and Declan's angry she's been talking to him. Katie tells Declan and Megan she can't face the Christening - she's emotional as she tells them she doesn't want to be a Godmother is she can't have a child of her own.
 
At the church, Gennie's stressed as Molly's gown is still missing - and so is Katie. When Nikhil gets the call that Katie's not coming, Gennie's determined to talk her round.
 
When Chas finds out, she heads to the church ready for Godmother duties. Debbie is furious and Cain soon takes her home. The timings are tight and because of all the drama Gennie's day is ruined.
 
Elsewhere, Declan struggles to see Katie letting Andy in but acting cool towards him. Katie shocks Andy when she tells him she felt nothing when Declan told her how much he loves her.
 
Also, Moira pretends to Vanessa she's not bothered about Cain.
 



