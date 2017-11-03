05/07 - Debbie ends up in hospital

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 5th July Ep.1

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Cain starts to pick up on the weird vibes between Gennie and Cameron and knows that something is up.



As Cameron makes his final preparations to flee the village Cain senses that Cameron is up to something and pumps Chas for information before confronting Cameron.



But Debbie is furious that Cain won't let things lie but as Cameron takes the bait, will Debbie realise that everything smells a bit suspicious...



Before we know it Cameron launches himself across the room at Cain and knocks pregnant Debbie to the floor. The two men immediately stop fighting and rush to her aid but will the baby be ok?

Meanwhile, Alicia is thrown when Talia explains that Justin has now realised Jacob wants to live with David, so will not be fighting for custody. Alicia is relieved, but cannot believe there is no need for her wedding anymore.



But will she go through with it just to try and win David round? Not sure she's really thought this one through too much.

Elsewhere, Laurel and Rodney have no luck finding Ashley; Lisa is shaken up when she returns home to find one of the loan sharks talking to Belle.