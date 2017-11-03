Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 4th July Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Cain calls an ambulance while Cameron tells Debbie not to move as the two men silently fume.



At the same time Chas is getting impatient wondering where Cameron is but when a traumatised Andy tells her what has happened to Debbie she rushes to her bed-side.



However her presence at the hospital makes Cain suspicious as she should be boarding her flight to holiday central like she told him. Chas comes back at him telling him that there are more important things now but will Cain be put off the scent?



After much waiting around the Drs finally tell Debbie and Cameron that the baby is fine and Cameron comforts Debbie, assuring her that he will never let anyone hurt her again.



As Chas watches from outside the room she realises that their plans to leave together have been shattered…

Meanwhile, as everyone awaits Alicia at the registry office, they are relieved when she arrives ready for her wedding. Deciding to go through with the farce, Alicia manages to make everyone believe that she and David make the perfect couple, but will she regret her decision?

Elsewhere, Lisa is embarrassed but grateful when Charity offers to help with her debts, while Laurel tells Marlon that Ashley has been sleeping rough.