05/06 - Zak comes home

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 5th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Lisa arrives at the hospital to pick Zak up and you could cut the atmosphere with a knife.



Back at the Dingles, Zak tells Lisa he worried he would never see their home again and Lisa encourages him to think about the future as Belle arrives home early excited to see her dad.



Zak jokes around with Belle and Lisa admits Belle always had faith he would get better.



All looks good but when Lisa attempts to get close to Zak he makes an excuse and heads outside. Maybe it's the fresh air doing him some good but he comes to a decision and throws his medication into the bin.



Meanwhile before Alicia can break the news to Jacob about her looming imprisonment Amelia lets it slip.



But David comes to the rescue again and tells her to focus on getting custody of Jacob. But after seeing the solicitor Alicia admits that there's little hope. Finally she faces up to the fact that she needs to talk to Jacob.

Elsewhere Jai is frustrated that Charity raised his hopes about children for nothing; Chas is put out when Cameron agrees to go to Paris with Sarah and Debbie.