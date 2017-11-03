05/03 - Ed and Aaron kiss

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 5th March

Aaron nervously calls Ed to ask him out for a drink, but later cancels to help Adam who is struggling at the farm with a broken roof. But look who comes to the rescuse...lovely Ed who arrives with ith two helpful teammates who step-in and fix the roof.



Holly takes an instant shine to Ed but it is not long before Aaron gets the confirmation he wants – Ed is gay.



Seeing his chance Aaron nervously stays behind with Ed as the others head to the pub. Ed asks about him and Adam but Aaron is quick to explain they are just friends and moments later they're locking lips!

Meanwhile Pollard is in a foul mood over Val leaving and takes his bad temper out on the guests. Amy thinks he should contact Val and have it out with her. Under pressure from Amy and David, Pollard agrees to visit Val in Portugal but as he goes to book the flights he gets a shock - Val's empited their joint account!



Also, Chas teases Cameron about having to sleep in Victoria’s old bedroom and Debbie and Chas clash; while Rachel and Sam persuade Declan to give Zak a job at Home Farm.