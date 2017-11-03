05/05 - Nicola unites with Scarlett to fight Jimmy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 5th November

Monday 5th November

After closing down an argument between Thomas, Anya and Scarlett, Jimmy tells Nicola he's made his decision about the business.



Nicola later shreds the contract allowing Charity to take over the business, prompting a huge row with Jimmy. He then tells her he knows what he wants - and it might not be her. Nicola and Scarlett - who's staying put in the village - later unite to fight Jimmy and Charity's deal.



Elsewhere, Moira goes to visit a distressed Chas, who begs her not to let Cain hurt Cameron. Moira later sees Cain in the village and seizes the opportunity to try and make him see sense. They get close and he kisses her before she pulls away, shaken.



Also, Paddy tells Marlon he might be sacked.