05/10 - Cameron is questioned by police

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 5th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 5th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 5th October
Chas tells Cameron Carl won't let it drop, despite the money. Carl's furious to learn the blackmail money is Jimmy's.
 
At the garage, Cameron and Carl square up to each other, before Carl leaves and makes a call. Soon after, the police turn up to question Cameron about the robbery.
 
Cameron's caught out at the police station when PC Bright says they have a witness.
Elsewhere, Debbie tells Chas what's been going on and Chas tells her she must give Cameron an alibi. She heads to the station and tells them he was with her, later quizzing him what he was really up to.
 
Later, Carl tells Chas he wants them to be together.



