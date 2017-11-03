>
05/09 - Katie is frustrated by her situation with Robbie

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 5th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 5th September
Declan picks up on the tension between Katie and Robbie and he leaves Katie unimpressed when he suggests she was wrong about Robbie coming onto her.
 
Megan quietly warns Robbie to stay away from Katie. Katie's angry when Robbie warns her to stop stirring things between him and Declan. It later becomes clear Katie is planning to get Robbie out of her life.
 
Elsewhere, after hearing Amy has left, Kerry tries to find out where she is from Pollard. But he refuses. Val's happy with the plan to wait until Kerry leaves to get Amy back.

Later, Andy comforts Kerry as she cries. The pair end the night kissing.
 



28/08/2012
