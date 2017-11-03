06/04 - Chas makes a move on Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 6th April

Aaron is gone and it’s Cameron who goes to comfort Chas.

But as they talk Chas makes it clear that it’s not talking that’s on her mind making an outrageous pass at her best friend’s man. Will Cameron be able to resist her?

Meanwhile Charity is caught off guard when Jai refuses to offer to invest in Hope Farm and Megan tells her the job is gone.

Elsewhere Declan thanks Jai for turning down the investment and puts Megan in her place; tells Megan to leave the investment to him from now on; while Rachel convinces Ali to let Sean help her to learn to read; Lisa is upset when Zak refuses to go to speak to Chas.