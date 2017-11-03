>
>
Emmerdale

06/04 - Chas makes a move on Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 6th April
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 6th April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 6th April 
SPOILER ALERT 

Aaron is gone and it’s Cameron who goes to comfort Chas.
 
But as they talk Chas makes it clear that it’s not talking that’s on her mind making an outrageous pass at her best friend’s man. Will Cameron be able to resist her?
 
Meanwhile Charity is caught off guard when Jai refuses to offer to invest in Hope Farm and Megan tells her the job is gone.
 
Elsewhere Declan thanks Jai for turning down the investment and puts Megan in her place; tells Megan to leave the investment to him from now on; while Rachel convinces Ali to let Sean help her to learn to read; Lisa is upset when Zak refuses to go to speak to Chas.


Is Chas right to make a move?
Err NO Debbie is her best friend!
Cameron's a big boy...

27/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         