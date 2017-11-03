06/08 - Marlon begs Paddy to change his mind

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 6th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Monday 6th August

SPOILER ALERT

Marlon admits to Paddy that he hasn't given his stag do much thought because he's trying to spend a much time as possible with Leo.



Later, Marlon's upset when Paddy makes a speech in the Woolpack about his and Rhona's adventure. He's left devastated after failing to persuade Paddy to reconsider.



Marlon then tells Laurel he'll do anything to stop them taking Leo away.



Elsewhere, Nikhil is suspicious of what Charity and Rishi are up to and Amy's mortified when Kerry launches herself at Cain.