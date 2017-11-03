>
>
Emmerdale

06/12 - Guilt-ridden Cameron prepares to tell the truth

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 6th December - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Jimmy's astonished when Cameron tells him what Chas has done. Later, Charity's fuming when she finds out Jimmy's given money to help Chas' legal bills.
 
Gennie tells Cameron he has to make Chas see sense. Later, Cameron sits outside the police station and calls his kids, bracing himself to go inside and give information about the murder.
 
Meanwhile, Charity attempts to talk sense into Jimmy but realises just how serious he is when he says he has 24 hours to change Chas' mind about pleasing guilty. He arranges to visit Chas, which angers Nicola.
 
Steve arrives at the Woolpack and wants to talk to Bernice. when they have a word in private, she tells him to go back to his wife. Bernice is heartbroken and later visits Nicola, telling her she won't give up on Steve. Nicola tries to talk sense into her sister but fails and so decides to take matters into her own hands and call Steve's wife.
 
Also, Val's unimpressed Kerry's been plying Amy with drink.



27/11/2012
