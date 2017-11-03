Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th December

At the police station, Cameron frustrates the Detective when he insists he has new information about Carl's murder, insisting Chas couldn't have done it, but fails to give any solid facts. Cameron leaves the station in turmoil.



Meanwhile, Jimmy visits Chas and the pair are brought together as she apologises. He begs her not to plead guilty and insists Carl had it coming.



Outside the pub, Charity fumes at Cameron for funding Chas' defence. Cameron is distraught to find out Chas will see Jimmy and not him and is frustrated when Jimmy tells him Chas wouldn't say what she's going to do. At the prison, Chas is in turmoil.



Elsewhere, Nicola pretended she was Bernice to Steve's wife, telling her it's not fair to deceive her any longer.



At the pub, Steve enters and confronts a shocked Bernice about calling his wife. When Bernice realises what Nicola has done, she lashes out but is pulled back by Rodney.

Steve tells Bernice he and his wife are over and he's only staying there because he has nowhere else to go.



Also, Val tries to hide her disappointment when she finds out Amy's spending Christmas with her mum.