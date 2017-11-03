>
Emmerdale

06/07 - Cameron has second thoughts about Chas

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 6th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 6th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 6th July 
SPOILER ALERT 

Despite being told that the baby is fine, Debbie is still on edge. But the baby isn't the only thing on her mind as she starts to question Cameron about Cain's accusations...

The little love-rat denies everything and makes up an excise about Chas threatening to sack him and pretends to be angry. But Debbie doesn't buy it and Cameron storms out leaving her kicking herself. 

But we all know where Cameron is heading...

He guiltily makes his way to The Woolpack to see Chas, who is livid. As he makes his excuses to yet another woman he finally hints that he is unsure about leaving Debbie, prompting a devastated Chas tells him to get out.
 
Meanwhile, Sandy thinks that he and Laurel should tell people that Ashley is sleeping rough so they can help look for him. However, Laurel is concerned about the children.

Later, Sandy explains to some of his friends about Ashley but he gets niether help nor sympathy. In the end it is Marlon who comes to the rescue by trying to find Ashley but again, with no luck. 
 
Elsewhere, Alicia wakes up in David's bed still in her wedding finery; Charity gives the loan sharks a final offer of £2,000 and warns them this is the last they will get, while Gennie is disgusted when Chas confesses that she and Cameron had planned to run away together.
 



26/06/2012
