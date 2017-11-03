06/06 - Gennie is pregnant!

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th June

Chas senses there is something the matter and Gennie confides that there is a possibility she could be pregnant. But when Chas persuades her to do a test and they all come back positive Gennie is in bits as Nikhil doesn’t want children and she doesn’t know how she is going to tell him.



Meanwhile it's not all plain sailing at the Dingles when Cain is frosty to Zak at Sarah's birthday party.



Later in the Woolpack, Zak freezes when he sees two men that had previously been in the pub looking for him and decides to speak to them.



One of the men warns Zak that they will see him later and Zak is left anxious. And well he should be as he arrives home to find the two men waiting for him.



Taking all the cash from the Dingle pot Zak is left in a mess.

Elsewhere Cameron tells Andy he should be the one going to Paris; Nikhil is not happy when Charity hires Rachel as a cleaner.

Gennie's on the offence as her foul mood means she's snappy with everyone and anything.