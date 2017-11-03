06/03 - Zak is off the rails

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th March

While Lisa and Lizzie are celebrating their success at teh Factory Zak has gone AWOL yet again. Sam lies to Lisa over his father’s whereabouts as he hasn’t turned up at Home Farm. Sam soon finds Zak on a country lane seeming confused, anxious and reeking of booze.



Later in the Woolpack, Declan tells Sam that Zak is sacked as he saw him skiving off.

Meanwhile Holly still reckons she fancies Ed and fishes for gossip from Aaron but is annoyed when she thinks he’s patronising her, as he tells her to back off and explains he's gay.



Heading out to their date together things are looking heopful for Ed and Aaron. But when Ed has a quiet word with the barman things take a turn for the worse and soon the atmosphere between Aaron and Ed seems tense.



Aaron is confused when Ed suddenly makes his excuses and leaves. Aaron follows him out and discovers Ed’s coolness is because he found out about Jackson at the bar. Aaron is angry that Ed expected Aaron to have told him about Jackson on his first date and walks away.

Elsewhere Amy's concerned that val and Pollard's breakdown will mena she'll have to go back into care. Nicola and Jimmy are having troubles in the bedroom. Cameron tells Debbie he’s leaving on Friday and she’s cold towards him. Cain’s worried for her, knowing she’s covering her hurt. Chas is confused over her feelings for Cameron as she feels a spark between them - can she ever control herself?