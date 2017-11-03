06/11 - Declan gets home and starts investigating

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th November

Megan assures Robbie everything's going to plan with Declan. As Declan and Katie return home from honeymoon, he's shocked to see Megan's still living at Mulberry and she's reeling from news Chas is locked up for murdering Carl.



As Megan tells Katie about Chas and Cameron's affair, Declan checks his bank accounts and laptop, wondering what Megan is up to. As Megan senses he's wavering, she steps up her game.



Elsewhere, Gennie crumbles as she tells Debbie she knew about Chas and Cameron's affair. But Debbie says she'd already figured it out and comments that Chas might not be up for murder if something had been said sooner.



Also, Ali's relieved when Lizzie tells her she and Dan were never a couple - but she soon works out Lizzie has a soft spot for him.



Paddy returns from court with a fine and a six month suspension.