Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th August

Laurel encourages Marlon to fight for his son and supports him in his decision to see a solicitor. He also resigns as best man, leaving Paddy devastated.



Elsewhere, Rachel is furious with Jai when she realises he hasn't told Charity he's going to be a dad. Later, Jai offers to pay for Rachel to live in a posh flat in Leeds - but she furiously insists she and the baby aren't for sale.



Jai attempts to mend the situation by explaining how much their child means to him.