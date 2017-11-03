07/12 - Declan tries to persuade Megan to stay

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 7th December

When Megan tells Declan she's moving back to London, he's shocked and begs her to stay. But she turns him down and also refuses to carry out the meeting with the sponsors. Nicola is delighted to be given the opportunity.



Megan tells Jai she's worried Declan will screw her over if she stays, which prompts Jai to tell Declan he'd be mad to let Megan go. Meanwhile, Megan visits Katie and hands her a phone to listen to the voicemails from Declan. Katie starts to cry and Megan realises her plan is working as she realises how much he loves her.



Declan visits Katie and is relieved when she holds out a hand for him.



Back at home, Megan is triumphant when Declan says Robbie can come back if it means she'll stay.



Elsewhere, Cameron is relieved when Chas tells him she's changing her plea. The solicitor later tells Cameron the prosecution will be all over him, prompting him to suggest Debbie is the only other person who can be witness. Cameron later goes to see Gennie and is floored when she tells him she wants to see Chas get what she deserves.



Also, Rhona reminds Edna of her outstanding invoice for Tootsie.