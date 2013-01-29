07/02 - Is Debbie out of her depth with Pete? | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th February

Debbie's due to meet a client and despite Cain's digs she's sure her plan will work. But when Dom questions her, she feels on edge and he's not convinced.



Later, Charity and Debbie meet Pete in the cafe. When Charity takes a call, Debbie is a bit excited when Pete asks her how she feels about some extra private work involving drug.



Back at the office, Charity warns Debbie to keep away from Pete and Dom agrees they need to speak to Cain because Pete is bad news. But Cain thinks Debbie can handle it. Debbie becomes increasingly tempted by Pete's offer.



Elsewhere, Adam realises his mum needs cheering up so he calls Vanessa, who comes round to take her out for the night. Cain isn't impressed when he sees the girls heading out of the village.



Also, Sean wrecks Sandy's scooter after Thomas suggested he take it through the stream.