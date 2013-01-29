Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th February

As Charity and Dom try to make Cain see sense, Debbie continues to frustrate them with her secretive behaviour. Outside the village hall, Debbie tells Pete she needs to make at least 20 grand in a month.



Pete spots Gemma and recognises her as Dom's daughter. She's very wary of him and she warns Dom, who in turn calls Charity to meet him. At the garage, Cin agrees to sort it out and confront Pete - and Dom will accompany him.



Cain tells Charity not to warn Debbie. Unbeknownst to Dom, Cain has packed a baseball bat in the car - Cain plans to do more than talk. Dom rings the doorbell and Pete answers, but suddenly cain appears with the bat and shoves him back into the house. The pair fight and Cain warns Pete not to go near Debbie - Dom doesn't know what to do.



Elsewhere, Kerry tries to put on a brave face as she realises Andy's been spending time with Katie. Later, Declan tries to talk to Katie but she's struggling to see a way through their problems.