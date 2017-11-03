07/01 - Everything falls apart for Jai

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 7th January

Jai returns to work, but Nikhil's unconvinced he can cope. Jai soon clashes with Dan, who walks out. Nikhil is fuming and points out all of Jai's mistakes. Jai storms out.



In the cafe, Rachel sees things aren't good between Jai and Charity. Rachel tells Jai Archie will hopefully be able to come home soon and that she'll stay in the flat - but he's not allowed his own key.



Later, Jai returns to the factory but Rishi and Nikhil force him out, telling him he's an unfit director. Outside, a devastated Jai breaks down in tears.



At the pub, Chas is irritated by Bernice's comments about the takings being down. It eventually evolves into an argument that leaves Bernice humiliated. Steve tells her she only has herself to blame, but nonetheless Bernice is still determined to get her hands on the pub.