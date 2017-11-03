07/06 - It's all too much for Zak

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

Following Zak's disappearing act from the pub after the visit from the loan sharks Lisa is in shreds.



When Lisa and Lizzie get home to find the front door open and the discarded money pot, realising it is empty she automatically thinks Zak has made off with the money.



Later on Zak is in a bad way as he walks away from the village. Flagging down a cab he heads to the hospital but when he can't pay the fare and the driver locks him in Zak flips out and tries to kick down the door...

Meanwhile Gennie panics as she tells Chas that she is bleeding and Chas immediately phones for a taxi demanding she go to hospital.



At the hospital, Gennie tells the Doctor her symptoms and the Doctor says she has nothing to worry about and confirms her pregnancy. Gennie is completely shocked as the Doctor declares she is eighteen weeks pregnant and gives her a picture of the scan to takeaway.

Elsewhere Cameron and Chas plan to go away together whilst Debbie is in Paris; Brenda and Pollard return from their holiday to a disgruntled Val; Ashley tells Rodney he has booked an appointment at the Job centre the following day.