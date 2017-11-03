>
>
Emmerdale
07/06 - It's all too much for Zak
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 7th June 
SPOILER ALERT 

After his episode in the cab, the Police escort Zak back to the hospital. 

Dr Makin immediately notices that Zak is in a really bad way especially after he starts rambling about his money being stolen and that there is more buried in the garden.

Phoning Lisa he breaks the news that Zak has re-admitted himself and she can see him in the morning. Lisa is devastated Zak has gone back a stage and feels as though she has let him down for thinking everything was getting better.

Meanwhile during the party at Home Farm Robbie turns up and Megan is shocked when she discovers Declan has been in contact with him.

She tells Robbie to leave but Declan disagrees, inviting him to stay the night. He has a word with Robbie about the loan and Robbie says his flat fell through and Declan advises him to be a bit more tactful with Megan.

Thankfully Carl is around to give Megan some words of advice about her son suggesting that she get and grip and give it a chance.

Elsewhere Gennie tries and fails to talk to Brenda about her pregnancy; Ashley is embarrassed when his bank card is declined whilst paying his bill at the B&B. 
 


Soaps Editor
29/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         