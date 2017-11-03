Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

After his episode in the cab, the Police escort Zak back to the hospital.



Dr Makin immediately notices that Zak is in a really bad way especially after he starts rambling about his money being stolen and that there is more buried in the garden.



Phoning Lisa he breaks the news that Zak has re-admitted himself and she can see him in the morning. Lisa is devastated Zak has gone back a stage and feels as though she has let him down for thinking everything was getting better.



Meanwhile during the party at Home Farm Robbie turns up and Megan is shocked when she discovers Declan has been in contact with him.



She tells Robbie to leave but Declan disagrees, inviting him to stay the night. He has a word with Robbie about the loan and Robbie says his flat fell through and Declan advises him to be a bit more tactful with Megan.



Thankfully Carl is around to give Megan some words of advice about her son suggesting that she get and grip and give it a chance.



Elsewhere Gennie tries and fails to talk to Brenda about her pregnancy; Ashley is embarrassed when his bank card is declined whilst paying his bill at the B&B.

