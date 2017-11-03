>
Emmerdale

07/03 - Chas and Cameron kiss

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 7th March 
SPOILER ALERT 
 
Chas and Cameron are amused when Megan mistakes them for a couple as Chas has given Cameron a job helping her behind the bar and it's clear that there's chemistry between them.

Later on, the atmosphere is intense between Chas and Cameron who sit talking about love and comparing notes about their terrible track records with relationships. As they continue to sizzle they surprise themselves by kissing!

They both pulling apart on hearing footsteps and Chas is mortified, telling Cameron he has got the wrong end of the stick but she seems uncertain about her feelings. 

Meanwhile Sam is desperate to cover that Zak has lost his job so encourages Zak to come to work with him, privately hoping Declan will reconsider his decision. But when Declan spots Zak he tells him to get off his land and Zak is confused by Sam not telling him.

But it gets a whole lot worse when Lisa finds out Zak has lost his job who is absolutely furious. Can Zak sort himself out?

Elsewhere Amy asks David for advice, worrying she will be taken away now they are no longer a family; Paddy learns the hard way about not sticking your nose where it's not wanted with Aaron; while Jimmy is mortified when Carl, Rodney and Edna catch him looking at a body plan workout on the laptop.

28/02/2012
