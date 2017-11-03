07/05 - Declan gets found out

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 7th May

Declan's plan to hire a private investigator pays off as he is told of Robbie's whereabouts. He's also shocked by the news that Robbie's 'mother' died five months ago.

Later in the pub, Megan is furious when Declan tells her that he's tracked down Robbie. Fuming that Declan has gone behind her back she walks out of the pub but not before Declan dares to suggest that Robbie is perhaps waiting for her to make the first move.



It's clear that Megan is shaken by their conversation and Declan leaves the folder of details with her. As Megan looks at the folder will she begin to thaw?



Meanwhile, Cain senses something is not right between Chas and Cameron and does a little digging. Questioning Chas about this but she covers by saying that she has told Cameron a few home truths about not feeling sorry for himself over Debbie. Cain seems to be convinced but Chas is left feeling uncomfortable, will this be the end of Cain's suspicions?

Elsewhere, Nicola is annoyed that Elliot is dumped on her while Jimmy plays golf, Moira encourages Holly to go to a trade fair with Roz, while Lisa is confused when Zak insists that he can beat the terminal cancer.