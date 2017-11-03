>
Emmerdale

07/11 - Declan shocks Megan with his final offer

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 7th November
Declan calls in a private investigator and tells Katie he's meeting a solicitor. Katie puts Nicola in her place and refuses to take her side over Megan.
 
The pressure mounts on Megan as she looks over the paperwork and Robbie's impatient to leave the village. When Declan hands Megan some papers with his final offer, it looks like her plan has failed.
 
Elsewhere, Katie argues with Gennie when she finds out she knew about Chas and Cameron.
 
Also, Paddy worries about all the work Rhona has to take on and feels he can't do anything right. Marlon feels guilty when Paddy tells him he's been suspended for six months. It's obvious Paddy is missing his mate.



30/10/2012
