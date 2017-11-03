>
>
07/09 - Declan makes a shock proposal

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 7th September

Friday 7th September
Katie is furious with Declan for not throwing Robbie out. Robbie apologises to Declan and promises to stay out of their way.
 
Katie has stormed off and is shocked to read in a note from Declan that her bags have been packed. She heads to Home Farm, presuming he's taken Robbie's side. 
 
Out of the blue, Declan proposes to Katie - she says yes. Megan and Robbie are shocked. Sneaky Declan tells Katie they have no idea what's going to hit them.
 
Elsewhere, Alex and Moira agree to end their fling, but Andy walks in on them having one last kiss. He's livid, and Moira's shocked to hear Alex and Victoria are back together. Moira tells him he needs to finish it with Victoria before Andy outs him as a cheat.
 



28/08/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
