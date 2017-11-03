08/08 - Charity haggles with Jimmy and Carl

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 8th August

Jimmy looks to Carl for help after Charity tells them she and Rishi have won the Strikes contract the Kings so desperately needed. Carl refuses Charity's offer of a 25% stake of their business, but Jimmy soon realises she's the business' last chance of survival.



Later, Rishi watches Charity use underhand methods to land the Strikes contract. Carl eventually grudgingly accepts Charity's offer of 20% of their business.



Also, Rachel tells her family she's pregnant and Ali worries she'll be left to cope on her own.