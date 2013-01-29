>
Emmerdale

08/02 - Debbie stands her ground with Pete | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 8th February
Debbie tells Charity and Cain they've made things worse and when Robbie asks for a job, she agrees to think about it.
 
Debbie's angry when Sarah gets flowers delivered by courier from Pete. She heads to sort things out with him once and for all. Cain's angry when he hears she's gone to meet him.
 
Meanwhile, on a secluded road, Pete tells Debbie to get into the car...but she walks off, wanting to do things her way.
 
Elsewhere, Katie is tempted by Declan's proposed trip to Argentina and Steve encourages her to go. 
 
Katie tries riding again under Steve's suggestion but is annoyed when Declan arrives and interferes, believing it's too soon for her to be back on a horse.

Andy arrives but Declan tells him not to visit because it's upsetting Katie when he brings Jack up. He heads off confused, but when he sees Katie she wants to know what Declan's said.
 



