08/01 - Charity makes a huge decision

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th January

As Jai contemplates calling Charity, Noah is sulking about wanting to see him. Charity is also torn over what to do. Rishi tries to encourage Charity to give Jai another chance but she's at the end of her tether.



Meanwhile, Jai is telling Rachel about the lies he's told Charity. She urges him to make a choice.



Jai returns to Holdgate to find Charity waiting for him. She loves him and misses him, but insists he deserves someone who can give him what he wants. Jai fights to change her mind but Charity - despite her own devastation - sticks to her guns.



Elsewhere, Gennie's down about not being able to make her business trip, so Chas suggests she calls Georgia over to look after Molly. Nikhil is worried when he finds out Gennie has told him mum about Jai's breakdown.



Also, things turn even nastier between Chas and Bernice. Chas is later unnerved by another prank call and causes controversy when she accepts Jimmy's invitation to the family dinner on the day Carl's headstone goes up.