08/07 - Ashley finds a new home

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 8th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Sunday 8th July

SPOILER ALERT

Jude tells Laurel that Marlon is rounding people up to look for Ashley, but Laurel worries nobody will be interested after all Ashley has done.

In Hotten, Ashley sees them homeless pair that stole his phone, but despite his begging they refuse to give it back.



Marlon appears and steps in and Ashley later breaks down. Marlon offers Ashley a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Alicia finally tells David the real reason she went ahead with the wedding was because she loves him. But Alicia is left devastated when David says nothing and does a runner.

Also, Cameron is certain he made the right decision to stay with Debbie.