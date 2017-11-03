08/06 - All time low for Ashley

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 8th June

Ashley is awkward as Brenda asks if he will be staying the night at the B&B as he admits he hasn’t been paid yet so isn’t sure.



Later Ashley has a meeting at the job centre where the advisor asks about his previous job. Ashley explains he resigned from his parish but the advisor states the computer says something different.



Ashley can’t believe his short time at the burger bar counts as his last job but the advisor disagrees asking again why he was sacked and Ashley panics.



Later, Ashley slips into the church unnoticed, homeless and broke.

Meanwhile Declan tells Robbie to have a little patience with Megan and suggests that they spend some time together today.



Megan finally makes an appearance, but maybe good things come to those who wait...



Megan starts by asking about Robbie’s family life and makes him aware she would like to make up for everything she missed out on when he was growing up!

Elsewhere Gennie admits that she still hasn’t yet told Nikhil she is pregnant to Chas; Chas is sickened watching Debbie and Cameron say their goodbyes.