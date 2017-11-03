08/03 - It's the day of Debbie's appointment

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March Ep. 1

Things are awkward between Chas and Cameron after their kiss and Chas feels terrible as she arrives to wish Debbie luck with the hospital appointment to check if the baby is a match for Sarah.



Later back at the Woolpack the mutual attraction between Chas and Cameron grows as they both insist there is nothing between them. Debbie is on edge before her appointment and snaps at Andy, telling him he can’t go into the consulting room with her and after their argument Debbie is left to face the day alone.



Meanwhile Lisa, Belle and Sam are worried as Zak has gone missing again. Lisa and Lizzie plan the beauty party but Lisa is unsettled, believing people are gossiping about Zak.



At the same time Sam is concerned when he finds Zak passed out in Seth’s hide surrounded by empty cans and lies to Lisa that he found Zak poaching instead. But Zak feels ashamed when Sam gives him a dead rabbit to take home to Lisa to back up the poaching story - things are at an all-time low.

Elsewhere Ed arrives to apologise to Aaron but isn’t interested and Chas worries about Aaron pushing people away but is brought round by Paddy. Nicola concocts a plan to cheer Jimmy up but it all goes haywire when she gets stranded in nothing but stilettos and a fur coat - but could this be a good thing?