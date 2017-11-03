Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March Ep. 2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Debbie is tense as she has the ultrasound and turns away from the images fighting every instinct to bond with the baby. As she is about to be given an anaesthetic Debbie suddenly feels lonely and vulnerable and asks for Charity.



As they leave the hospital the nurse hands over the scan picture which Debbie had left behind. Meanwhile, Chas is distracted by Cameron in the pub and feels guilty when she receives a text from Debbie. Charity and Debbie arrive home and Andy comes to apologise, Debbie watches as he picks up the scan picture. Debbie’s torn when Charity tells her she has until tomorrow to sort things out with Cameron if she loves him, otherwise it will be too late.

Meanwhile Aaron decides to call Ed and Paddy is delighted but later Aaron has to cover his disappointment Ed hasn’t called back. Aaron thinks Ed has stood him up but he arrives at the last minute.



Aaron is scared as he decides to brave showing Ed his scars from self harming. Ed seems unfazed and they talk about it. Ed pulls Aaron into a kiss. Wanting time alone together Ed suggests they go back to his place for the evening. but Aaron's gutted when he explains that he has to leave for France in 4 weeks!

Elsewhere Jimmy panics when he realises he’s missed Nicola’s calls but is in for a treat when she shows him what’s underneath her coat while Lisa and Lizzie’s party is a success and Lisa hopes that Zak is on the mend.