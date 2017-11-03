08/05 - Zak's mental health declines

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 8th May

SPOILER ALERT



Zak's head is still not in a good place as he heads out to clear his thoughts. At the same time, Lisa breaks down under the pressure and tells Belle and Debbie that Zak's cancer has returned and she doesn't know where he is.



Soon afterwards, Sam finds Zak but struggles to convince him to come home. Sam explains that Belle now knows about the cancer which prompts Zak to lash out at him - shoving him to the ground before running away.

Moments later a confused Zak arrives at Belle's school and starts to look for her. But things quickly take a turn for the worst when Zak confuses a teacher for Sam and becomes aggressive, resulting in the Police being called and Zak making a run for it!



Later, as the Police arrive to tell the Dingles about what happened at the school as Zak cowers in a ditch alone on the moors...

Meanwhile, Debbie is angry with Chas for not having told her about Zak's cancer, while Cameron has to pretend to Debbie that he didn't know about it either. Later, Chas and Cameron spend time in bed together where she admits that even though she feels guilty she can't help but be with him.

Elsewhere, Debbie confronts Cain for not helping and supporting the family now that Zak is ill, Megan tells Declan that she doesn't want a relationship with Robbie, while Alicia is put out by Rachel mocking David and makes it clear she has a soft spot for him.