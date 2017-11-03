>
Emmerdale

08/11 - Gennie dishes the dirt on Katie

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 8th November - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

 

Megan tells Robbie Declan wants them round, before Katie brings round a cheque.

Katie tells Declan the pair are leaving and there's nothing to stand in their way any more.
Gennie tries to apologise to Katie but Katie insults her, suggesting Gennie is jealous. Declan overhears as Gennie tells Katie some home truths.
 
At Mulberry, Megan tells Robbie the truth about her financial situation and Gennie's determined not to let Katie get away with lying to Declan about Robbie. She tells Megan Katie set up the CCTV camera to make it look like Robbie was coming onto her. Megan is now adamant she's going nowhere until she gets an explanation from Katie.
 
Elsewhere, Paddy resists Marlon's offer to spend time together and ends up stranded, alone in a canoe.
 
Also, Dan visits Chas and asks why she had to ruin his life.



30/10/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

