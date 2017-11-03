08/11 - Gennie dishes the dirt on Katie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November

Megan tells Robbie Declan wants them round, before Katie brings round a cheque.



Katie tells Declan the pair are leaving and there's nothing to stand in their way any more.

Gennie tries to apologise to Katie but Katie insults her, suggesting Gennie is jealous. Declan overhears as Gennie tells Katie some home truths.



At Mulberry, Megan tells Robbie the truth about her financial situation and Gennie's determined not to let Katie get away with lying to Declan about Robbie. She tells Megan Katie set up the CCTV camera to make it look like Robbie was coming onto her. Megan is now adamant she's going nowhere until she gets an explanation from Katie.



Elsewhere, Paddy resists Marlon's offer to spend time together and ends up stranded, alone in a canoe.



Also, Dan visits Chas and asks why she had to ruin his life.