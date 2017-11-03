>
>
Emmerdale
08/11 - Gennie dishes the dirt on Katie
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 8th November - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Declan demands to know the truth from Katie about whether she set up Robbie. Her heart sinks as he learns what happened and she realises just how angry he is. Has she destroyed her marriage? 
 
Elsewhere, Chas becomes tearful as she tells Dan she had to kill Carl to stop him from raping her. Dan's heart breaks and his anger dies away as he learns about the blackmail. He holds out a hand and tells Chas he still feels the same, making her promise to call him if things get tough.
 
Also, Marlon eventually helps Paddy out of the water and takes him home to get changes. But Paddy storms out when Marlon suggests he apologises.
 
And Alex buys Amy a drink, suggesting they go into town tomorrow night.
 



30/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersSudoku
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         