Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November

Declan demands to know the truth from Katie about whether she set up Robbie. Her heart sinks as he learns what happened and she realises just how angry he is. Has she destroyed her marriage?



Elsewhere, Chas becomes tearful as she tells Dan she had to kill Carl to stop him from raping her. Dan's heart breaks and his anger dies away as he learns about the blackmail. He holds out a hand and tells Chas he still feels the same, making her promise to call him if things get tough.



Also, Marlon eventually helps Paddy out of the water and takes him home to get changes. But Paddy storms out when Marlon suggests he apologises.



And Alex buys Amy a drink, suggesting they go into town tomorrow night.